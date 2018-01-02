Philippines volcano seen from space in satellite images More The latest activity caused light grey plumes of ash which could be seen from space, images of which were captured Tuesday by the European Space Agency's Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Philippines volcano seen from space in satellite images -- This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Philippines volcano seen from space in satellite images

