New photo emerges of boy who became symbol of Aleppo's suffering

Five-year-old Omran Daqneesh's image went viral last year.
0:23 | 06/06/17

We're seeing some stunning new images of the little boy who became a symbol of the suffering in the left though. You may remember seeing on Ron bloodied and dusty in an ambulance after a devastating air strike. He looks quite different in an interview by a pro government channel in Syria they're his all cleaned up continuing good health but his family is still in a leper. This is the first time home run had appeared publicly since he was injured last year.

