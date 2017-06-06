Transcript for New photo emerges of boy who became symbol of Aleppo's suffering

We're seeing some stunning new images of the little boy who became a symbol of the suffering in the left though. You may remember seeing on Ron bloodied and dusty in an ambulance after a devastating air strike. He looks quite different in an interview by a pro government channel in Syria they're his all cleaned up continuing good health but his family is still in a leper. This is the first time home run had appeared publicly since he was injured last year.

