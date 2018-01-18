Police seize cocaine found hidden in pineapples

More
Police in Europe say they seized nearly a ton of cocaine found hidden inside a shipment of fresh pineapples.
1:24 | 01/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police seize cocaine found hidden in pineapples
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52428495,"title":"Police seize cocaine found hidden in pineapples","duration":"1:24","description":"Police in Europe say they seized nearly a ton of cocaine found hidden inside a shipment of fresh pineapples.","url":"/International/video/police-seize-cocaine-found-hidden-pineapples-52428495","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.