Pope Francis Meets Arnold Schwarzenegger

More
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger attended Francis' weekly general audience at the Vatican and met the pope. "His environmental work inspires me," said Schwarzenegger.
0:40 | 01/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pope Francis Meets Arnold Schwarzenegger
I. An amendment by the it'd be university this. But she's here unwilling. Equated. The data base. They're not by actually did happen here than obedience to his community Spain islands.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45037589,"title":"Pope Francis Meets Arnold Schwarzenegger","duration":"0:40","description":"Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger attended Francis' weekly general audience at the Vatican and met the pope. \"His environmental work inspires me,\" said Schwarzenegger.","url":"/International/video/pope-francis-meets-arnold-schwarzenegger-45037589","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.