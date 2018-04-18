Transcript for Pope meets with father of terminally ill British baby denied further treatment

Libya went well they asked for asylum. The didn't understand what he's said to have quality put. Life my team to say about the slopes of asylum hope to be prepared. Paul got into anything we'll. He said I was right wanna set no one has the right to take any children away or anything anyone in general away from. Their little ones of Paul from guards did that the Pope realize them. I'm open the well the real stuff. District shuttle pulled rays got a doesn't mean how to die on the talk to say so real by. An auto away little by naturally enough holes along for myself and those papers destroyed. And to die in his own way enough to be men to the home. To be suffocated by a cultural left town diagnosed with a failed them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.