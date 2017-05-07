President Xi, Chancellor Merkel meet pandas in Berlin

Two days before the start of the G-20 summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel opened a new panda compound at the Berlin Zoo for two giant pandas that China is lending to Germany as a token of friendship.
1:01 | 07/05/17

