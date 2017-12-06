Transcript for Puerto Rico upholds statehood demand in vote

Puerto Rico has voted overwhelmingly to become the 51 state but some say it actually shouldn't count. Yesterday 97%. Of voters said yes to statehood. But turnout was only 23%. Ireland's worst in fifty years safe but opponents say the low turnout should invalidate the result. They claim it doesn't accurately represent the wishes of Puerto Ricans.

