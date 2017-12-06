Puerto Rico upholds statehood demand in vote

U.S. statehood opponents say low voter turnout should invalidate the results.
Transcript for Puerto Rico upholds statehood demand in vote
Puerto Rico has voted overwhelmingly to become the 51 state but some say it actually shouldn't count. Yesterday 97%. Of voters said yes to statehood. But turnout was only 23%. Ireland's worst in fifty years safe but opponents say the low turnout should invalidate the result. They claim it doesn't accurately represent the wishes of Puerto Ricans.

