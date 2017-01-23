Now Playing: Survivors Saved from Avalanche at Italian Hotel

Now Playing: 3 Dead, 20 Injured After Car Drives Through Pedestrians in Australia: Police

Now Playing: Watch Rescuers Save Hotel Guests Trapped by Avalanche

Now Playing: Over 20 Feared Trapped After Avalanche Buries Hotel in Italy

Now Playing: Stunning Video Shows Fatal Collapse of High-Rise Building in Iran

Now Playing: Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Being Extradited to the US

Now Playing: Earthquake Strikes Italy, Tremors Felt in Rome

Now Playing: World's Oldest Panda Celebrates Birthday

Now Playing: British Royals Want to Raise Awareness of Mental Health Challenges

Now Playing: Indonesian Volcano Erupts

Now Playing: 6 Unsolved Aviation Mysteries

Now Playing: Massive Mudslides in Lima, Peru

Now Playing: Australians Trap Huge Croc With Hay Bales, Garbage Bins

Now Playing: Rio De Janeiro Celebrates the Start of 2017

Now Playing: Woman Caught in Rip Current Airlifted to Safety

Now Playing: Frigid Northern China Hosts Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival

Now Playing: NTSB to Examine Long Lost Black Box of Eastern Airlines Flight 980

Now Playing: Drone Shows Scene of Turkey Nightclub Attack

Now Playing: Intense Eruption From Mexican Volcano