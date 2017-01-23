3 Puppies Found Alive in Italy Avalanche

More
Emergency rescuers broke down a wall to rescue three puppies buried alive in an avalanche in central Italy. The puppies are in good health.
0:35 | 01/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 Puppies Found Alive in Italy Avalanche

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44986644,"title":"3 Puppies Found Alive in Italy Avalanche","duration":"0:35","description":"Emergency rescuers broke down a wall to rescue three puppies buried alive in an avalanche in central Italy. The puppies are in good health.","url":"/International/video/puppies-found-alive-italy-avalanche-44986644","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.