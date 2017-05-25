Queen Elizabeth visits Manchester Arena blast survivors

The queen visited Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to meet with survivors of the deadly blast that killed 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert.
1:50 | 05/25/17

