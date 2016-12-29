Rainfall Causes Massive Floods in Turkey

More
Life in the Turkish coastal city Mersin was brought to a standstill after torrential downpours caused major flash flooding.
0:59 | 12/29/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rainfall Causes Massive Floods in Turkey
So I didn't put us that jaded. In my community. Mutual Muqtada aside from the get well Arafat meet this. It took almost that bombs talk. Slight flu bug Unger and let them. Must mutual smokeless nice little month. Will set productivity Q.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44458398,"title":"Rainfall Causes Massive Floods in Turkey","duration":"0:59","description":"Life in the Turkish coastal city Mersin was brought to a standstill after torrential downpours caused major flash flooding.","url":"/International/video/rainfall-massive-floods-turkey-44458398","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.