Who is Raul Castro?

More
Raul Castro has led Cuba since his brother Fidel Castro transferred power to him in 2006.
0:58 | 12/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is Raul Castro?
Okay. Okay. Yeah yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51954037,"title":"Who is Raul Castro?","duration":"0:58","description":"Raul Castro has led Cuba since his brother Fidel Castro transferred power to him in 2006.","url":"/International/video/raul-castro-51954037","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.