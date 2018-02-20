Rescuers still looking for wreckage of plane crash that killed 66 people

Time is ticking as Iranian rescue teams search the Zagros Mountains trying to locate the wreckage of a missing Aseman Airliner that crashed there on Sunday morning with 66 people on board.
02/20/18

And crews have found the wreckage of a deadly plane crash in Iran search and rescue teams had to climb the 141000. Foot mountain. Were Assam and airlines flight went down Sunday in foggy weather. Authorities say all 65 people on board were killed. The twin engine turboprop crashed about an hour after taking off from two run. And a mushroom cloud rose more than 20000 feet over Indonesia's largest island after a volcanic eruption. Airlines want to stay away from the islands to mock check visibility in some nearby villages was reduced to less than twenty feet no injuries reported them.

