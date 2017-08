Transcript for Rex Tillerson offers condolences after terrorist attack in Barcelona

Like to start by acknowledging that it's that Barcelona. Which has the hallmarks it appears of yet another terrorist attack. We offer our condolences. Through the loss of life and the injuries that have occurred to so many innocent people yet again. We will continue to monitor the situation. Which stand ready to assist law enforcement national security authorities in Spain. Our consulates. In Barcelona and aren't our mission Spain team. Are currently assisting Americans and spy who are affected by these events. We asked US citizens in the area to let your loved ones know your site. Durst around the world should know the United States and our allies our resolve to find view. And bring you to justice.

