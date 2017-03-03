River turns bright green to the horror of residents

More
The Gran Valira River, which runs through Andorra and northeastern Spain, turned emerald green this week.
0:32 | 03/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for River turns bright green to the horror of residents
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45895612,"title":"River turns bright green to the horror of residents","duration":"0:32","description":"The Gran Valira River, which runs through Andorra and northeastern Spain, turned emerald green this week.","url":"/International/video/river-turns-bright-green-horror-residents-45895612","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.