Russia: Focus Is on Faults in Plane Crash Probe

A pilot error or a technical fault is likely to be the cause of the plane crash into the Sea, Russian officials said Monday as the nation held a day of mourning for the victims.
0:29 | 12/26/16

Transcript for Russia: Focus Is on Faults in Plane Crash Probe
And overseas now where Russian investigators are searching for the cause of that deadly plane crash into the Black Sea. All nine. The plane crashed two minutes after take off in clear weather. It was headed to a Russian base in Syria at the time. The Transport Minister has said that the crash was likely due to pilot error or technical malfunction but a terror attack has not been ruled Al.

