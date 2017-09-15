Transcript for Russia starts big war games along its border, alarming its neighbors

And there's concern about Russia this morning NATO is keeping a close eye on war games being conducted by the Russian military. Russia says the exercises involved nearly 6000 of its own troops along with aircraft tanks artillery. And navy ships but Estonia which is a NATO member says up to 100000. Russians could take part. A last time Russia conducted this type of war game they were followed by its annexation of Crimea.

