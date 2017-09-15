Russia starts big war games along its border, alarming its neighbors

The exercises that Russia is conducting, with its Eastern European ally Belarus, have attracted intense attention amid nervousness over Moscow's recent military adventures and its tensions with the West.
And there's concern about Russia this morning NATO is keeping a close eye on war games being conducted by the Russian military. Russia says the exercises involved nearly 6000 of its own troops along with aircraft tanks artillery. And navy ships but Estonia which is a NATO member says up to 100000. Russians could take part. A last time Russia conducted this type of war game they were followed by its annexation of Crimea.

