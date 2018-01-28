Transcript for Russian opposition leader arrested amid anti-Putin election protests

This is relaxing of only Russia's most prominent opposition figure. Being arrested by police in Moscow. Loney was arrested during day nationwide protest by his supporters. Roma's 100 cities people came out to demonstrate against president Vladimir Putin. And called for a boycott of Russia's presidential election this much. Hundreds and unease quotas and got an answer on this main square in Moscow that timing things like Sweden isn't secrets unusual display. A plea deal to send in rush it. The demonstrations were against the lack of choice in the presidential election due to take place this much lemon who has been impound continues. Is running for another six year time when NATO took control of Russia's policy expert who has no serious opponent in this year's election. Maloney an anti corruption activists tend politician and wanted to run who was bothered by a fraud conviction widely believed to be trumped up. Instead he's called for a boycott of the vote. Not only has become bruins' most substantial political challenges are rallying point for those who discontented with the direction of the questions going. Maybe fighters to go we had no one. We had no one in opposition me on the head boards and oldest and edited they're changing and nothing happened but now they have no money and it's good to have someone. It was a leader. The Kremlin has dismissed note on the as irrelevant but still they've taken few chances when it comes to guarding against him. And on his campaign is regularly harassed as the protests began police raided his Moscow offices. Iran 300 protesters many of them organizers were also arrested across Russia. None he's well it was a determined but ultimately his supports in Russia is still very limited. Protests like these express a bold challenge to the Kremlin but today the seemingly won easily contained. President reboot ABC news must cut.

