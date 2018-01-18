Saudi flirting before social media

Bound by strict gender segregation, Saudis turned cars into flirting vehicles before social media.
1:12 | 01/18/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Saudi flirting before social media
Rolling out there used in the other men in cars. It didn't they used to come Nextel and trying to call their number is concerned a win meaning of the manner in it was amazing that was made. Crazy it was so many accidents that were happening because of these young boys. Trying to like me you wouldn't comment like harassed sealant in a I'm so hot it though they have now Greyhound Lines what we feed our ally in the unannounced social and him. But the boys would drive. Very close to try to get retention. It's it would it would be insane the port drivers Hudson like. The maneuver around these crazies and sometimes it was as if we were afraid. I mean there would be lent one until 34 behind and that's all be like. Coming around to trying to lay just stolen their number you and trying to need to love can last and then NB and then this. You what's it like cars with female and then to girls and coming young and Sunday they like. I think that it's killing in the investment management tension in the kinda like having a panic attack.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

