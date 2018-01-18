Saudi women take to the races

Saudi women have to wait until June to drive on the streets, but they're already whizzing around a race track.
Comments
Transcript for Saudi women take to the races
There tonight at the races tonight this is. A race course. Go cart course. And it's one of the ways saudis have fun and have for years and made this place when the only places women can drive. Coca. Europe's biggest. No. Little bill Allegra and how much. One minute realized. That the coach Carter that left three. But it was. That I went or did you it. It took this is where some girls are coming to learn to drive yes. And that's not. That worries me a little bit it inflicted raising their next year you'll be able. As a guy doesn't at the apps blood is on any. McCain I. Thank you shipped on. But that is this spirit of young Saudi Arabia this is one of the reasons the government is changing because they know. That young people. They want it. And just like cattle coming to the boil they even take the lid off. Or it's gonna boil over and I think that's what they're doing their opening up. Because so many young people want to man including. The crown prince.

