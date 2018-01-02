Secret lives of polar bears revealed

More
Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to polar bears as part of a study into how they hunt, mate and survive in the Arctic.
1:01 | 02/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Secret lives of polar bears revealed
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52783754,"title":"Secret lives of polar bears revealed","duration":"1:01","description":"Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to polar bears as part of a study into how they hunt, mate and survive in the Arctic.","url":"/International/video/secret-lives-polar-bears-revealed-52783754","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.