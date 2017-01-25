Transcript for Small Car Combo Gets Tall Man In Trouble

Tall very tall English guy. Yeah he's. On the he's been driving a small car and that ends apparently gotten in the trouble. As Adam Elliott is nearly seven feet tall but cops say he was driving dangerously while behind the wheel of that small convertible because he was actually. Seeking attention by standing up. While he was driving me can CNN sitting down he had some trouble fitting in it now has to have the roof back. But alien says he was in complete control there is no problem there even so. He pleaded guilty on the advice of his lawyer. Elliott has a dozen previous driving. Conviction his eyes seemed to line up perfectly with the top of the when children to get a hard time saint Pat's death that line of sight to get a truck.

