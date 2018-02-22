'Small explosion' near US embassy in Montenegro, investigation 'evolving'

The embassy in the Balkan nation issued the alert Thursday morning.
02/22/18

We turn out to the breaking news overseas an explosion at a US embassy in Eastern Europe authorities in the tiny country of Montenegro's say a man threw a grenade. Into the embassy compound before taking his own life. No Americans were injured the motive for the incident remains unclear but security has been tightened as a result this morning.

