Transcript for 'Small explosion' near US embassy in Montenegro, investigation 'evolving'

We turn out to the breaking news overseas an explosion at a US embassy in Eastern Europe authorities in the tiny country of Montenegro's say a man threw a grenade. Into the embassy compound before taking his own life. No Americans were injured the motive for the incident remains unclear but security has been tightened as a result this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.