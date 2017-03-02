Transcript for Soldier Shoots Machete-Wielding Attacker Near Louvre in Paris

Opened fire on an attacker at the Louvre Museum. Leaving him seriously hurt the police say the suspect was armed with machetes when he tried to enter an underground shopping center at the museum. Well he's accused of yelling god is great to an Arabic when he attacked soldiers at the shopping center's entrance. They tried to fight him off of one soldier was left with a minor injuries another opened fire hitting attack a five times. As a live look now at the scene of also learned that a second person was also arrested a police say that it's not clear if that person is linked to the attack. Museum is now closed to the public.

