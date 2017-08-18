Spain's king, prime minster hold moment of silence to honor Barcelona attack victims

The minute of silence was held near where the driver of a van started an attack that killed at least 13 people and injured more than 100 others on Thursday evening.
0:25 | 08/18/17

Transcript for Spain's king, prime minster hold moment of silence to honor Barcelona attack victims
