SPECIAL REPORT: Multiple fatalities at Ariana Grande concert

More
A loud noise was heard near the Manchester Arena.
3:18 | 05/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: Multiple fatalities at Ariana Grande concert

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47570304,"title":"SPECIAL REPORT: Multiple fatalities at Ariana Grande concert","duration":"3:18","description":"A loud noise was heard near the Manchester Arena.","url":"/International/video/special-report-multiple-fatalities-ariana-grande-concert-47570304","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.