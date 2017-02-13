Spectacular lightning strikes in Australia

More
Spectacular lightning strikes accompany heavy storm activity in southeast Queensland, Australia.
0:34 | 02/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Spectacular lightning strikes in Australia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45460838,"title":"Spectacular lightning strikes in Australia","duration":"0:34","description":"Spectacular lightning strikes accompany heavy storm activity in southeast Queensland, Australia.","url":"/International/video/spectacular-lightning-strikes-australia-45460838","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.