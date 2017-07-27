9 starving animals rescued from abandoned zoo in war-torn Aleppo, but more remain trapped

More
After the Syrian civil war began in 2011 and fighting intensified in Aleppo, the zoo's caretakers have been forced to abandon its inhabitants, who are locked in their barren cages and unable to escape the conflict around them.
1:41 | 07/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 9 starving animals rescued from abandoned zoo in war-torn Aleppo, but more remain trapped

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48890329,"title":"9 starving animals rescued from abandoned zoo in war-torn Aleppo, but more remain trapped","duration":"1:41","description":"After the Syrian civil war began in 2011 and fighting intensified in Aleppo, the zoo's caretakers have been forced to abandon its inhabitants, who are locked in their barren cages and unable to escape the conflict around them.","url":"/International/video/starving-animals-rescued-abandoned-zoo-war-torn-aleppo-48890329","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.