Streets of London illuminated by outdoor lights festival

More
The dark January streets of London have been transformed into an illuminated outdoor gallery as part of the city's Lumiere arts festival.
1:04 | 01/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Streets of London illuminated by outdoor lights festival
Oh. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52458123,"title":"Streets of London illuminated by outdoor lights festival","duration":"1:04","description":"The dark January streets of London have been transformed into an illuminated outdoor gallery as part of the city's Lumiere arts festival.","url":"/International/video/streets-london-illuminated-outdoor-lights-festival-52458123","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.