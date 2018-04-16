Surfers attacked by sharks in 2 separate incidents in Australia

More
Australia's 9News reported that Jason Longrass, 41, and Alejandro Travaglini, 37, were attacked in two separate incidents less than a mile from each other on Monday in Gracetown.
0:35 | 04/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Surfers attacked by sharks in 2 separate incidents in Australia
Outset that having a bowl united Ollie says that brighten your alliances. Wasn't far off and this could catch him to rising gaining. And out went to stop the war have on any night assignments and other nation. Let's look at that made the people it wasn't looking in my leg but and a bullet at that Paul Lal went to swim and of the goalmouth. Tax that may drive. And then they guys snapped its land and unused I don't I don't think you can makes this win this man in the mountains. Yemen Wyatt kind gut it in.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54507060,"title":"Surfers attacked by sharks in 2 separate incidents in Australia","duration":"0:35","description":"Australia's 9News reported that Jason Longrass, 41, and Alejandro Travaglini, 37, were attacked in two separate incidents less than a mile from each other on Monday in Gracetown.","url":"/International/video/surfers-attacked-sharks-separate-incidents-australia-54507060","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.