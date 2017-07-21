Suspected gas explosion kills 2, injures 55 in eastern China

Authorities say two people have died and 55 are injured by a massive explosion at a food shop in the eastern resort city of Hangzhou.
0:45 | 07/21/17

Transcript for Suspected gas explosion kills 2, injures 55 in eastern China
