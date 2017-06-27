Transcript for Syria denies US charge it may be planning 'another' chemical attack

A late warning from the White House accusing the regime of Syrian president Bashar all the -- of planning another chemical weapons attack on his own people. In a statement quote if however mr. aside conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons he and his military will pay a heavy price. The statement came from white house Press Secretary Sean Spicer accusing a side of preparing an attack similar to the one he carried out on April 4. That when killed at least seventy people including many children. The White House said that attack crossed a red light and their response was swift. But US led missile strike on a Syrian airbase with its 63 hours. Military analyst Steven tenured says this time we could see an even bigger strike. He doesn't believe there's odds getting the message. He could expand the targets that it could include things like military headquarters the Presidential Palace or even aside himself. Syria has strongly denied the new US allegations and that they were responsible for the early or chemical attack. And Syria's key ally Russia calls the threats from the White House unacceptable. The UK Defense Secretary says so far the US hasn't shared any specific evidence that Syria planning a new chemical attack. But promised to back any American response. The use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians it's absolutely up or it's illegal under any rule of war. And US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley tweeted that any future attacks on the people of Syria will not only be blamed on a sob but also on those who support him. But Russia and he Ron. Maggie really ABC news New York.

