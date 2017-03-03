Transcript for It's tea time at Kenya's famous 'Giraffe Manor'

Hi everybody it's juju Chang with ABC news Nightline and I'm traveling around Africa today we're in Nairobi and this is Mikey. This is my friend Ed micro car Hartley. Is the would tell you're responsible for giraffe manor which you'll see in a second. But to wrap manner you'll never guess why it's called. Is an incredible monument to man's love of two rafts. We are feeding Ed who is the dominant male. I also if I can you know get close enough this is called tee time with the two rounds. And so if you asked nicely built since you watch them. And I think you. Now with residents and Mikey how about how. Tourism. And conservation of them is linked here in Africa. At any here at the chef at. Well tourism is linked hand in hand wind conservation the two. Some ideas together. They've basically live hand in hand there's an idiotic thought about it I'm basically they into laying by the community groups around. The conservancy and the conservation areas where the wildlife that so and everyone who comes here walks away with a great passion for animals and from traps and. Well it's it's the starting blog to a safari and to be linked to win an animal to have this one on one relationship. So close to an animal in the middle of the system. Is just. A phenomenal wages stocks as unbelievable so what that we're feeding them right now. This is a mixture of brown and molasses these are horse racing pellets which have very nutritious foods are off. But they actually because of them out molasses. I'm art and it's almost addictive I really enjoy it adds had a good time oh when interest and. Profit for. And so but they also were home on on this property and grace. It's in Nairobi here we have a 140 acres and in all of browsing for the drops every afternoon and evening. These are awful goes down. Into the field beyond here than to actually. Supplement their food which is these pellets and live actual real browse. I give them a very balanced died. It's born incredible and to tell me a little bit about the manner which really looks something out of thought a storybook. So the model was built in 1930 to 1933. Right. I'm it was designed on a Scottish hunting knowledge. The original and is from around tree Macintosh family. Came with the design from Scotland they replicated this Scottish hunting Milledge out here in Africa. And they lived here for about forty years. Before they moved actually to South Africa I'm they replicated the same house down near Cape Town. I don't really that's simplistic. How many I'm giraffes are living on draft manner now currently the twelve your office here I'm one dominant male which is Ed. Opponent conceded big man on campus downhill all the female whom and some of the baby. Yet some of the other team else can you tell me some of their name. To have Margaret right. Thelma. Stacy. I'm rather the end is Kelly Kelly is you can see issues slightly pregnant. Stomach is slated to stand rights. Some of the one. But is now moving away. Because she's in heat. This could get interesting. Oh dear. So Ed is trying to like romance her a little bit right you can see ads coming up behind trying to see. If she's ready to be made to it. Causing chaos here errant tee time cranking dust dust FB IT time. A name today. And so. I imagine that people come to visit you from all over the world definitely. It's it's an amazing. Amalgamation of people. That come to draw mana for this interaction with these are often. Some people never having even seen a draw before. I'm not common have this amazing experience here it really is once in a lifetime so extraordinary. Which one is this one. Booth is Stacy and Thelma stay fit and being. To Simpson that's ahead and and his alma via Ed keeps coming over and pestering Thelma. That's amazing. She's like not now. You. Mrs. Margaret does little help from Margaret is just being allowed to stop feeding on pallets. When when this mall up until they're about six months old. And our love to you these pellets they need to suck older mothers and don't get used to the penance for not tell us the most. Recent. Designation of giraffes as as threatened because after decades. Encroachment. And it. Some illegal hunting at FedEx had a Dresser are threatened now. Yeah so this species of zero and schooled roll shelves are all four Nubian zero right there a full. Species and her often and this is the most threatened this is classed as vulnerable this species. Because there are less than a thousand left in the world 760. Of these. All in very protective captain area. And threats and do with the habitat loss. Through hunting through bush meat trade. Through just loss of their environment and warfare and warfare as well you know every time you have a civil war in any of these African countries. An animal like this can feed lower fees banks. Many colonists silence its extension because most people don't think of taxes as threatened movement people a very concerned with. Elephants and grinds. A mountain lions but no one's actually thinking about your office the draw population has declined by. Forty to 60%. With the a lot of this the season so look into that ward hug as well. So over the last thirty years I understand and 40% overall yeah. I've got profit. At an alarming decline. I'm the Y. Doesn't really respect the boundaries. It the water is coming in to pay couple repellents that we've director of Maine saying. And and the what comes on. On his corner his punches you see is go to very small neck yeah I'm that by going down on two code which is. She's able to get further down in the there's smaller chutes of growth. Well. This is we can delightful and we can feed these drafts all evening but we're gonna say a get ready to say goodbye to our. Our audience that's so great thank you so much like a murder you hear letting us have our way with the draft. Faith and thanks for joining us by.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.