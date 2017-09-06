Transcript for Theresa May to seek to form government despite losing majority

And that political stunner that his head in one of America's closest ally prime minister. Teresa may says that she has no plans to resign after that stunning election result no party won a clear majority causing political chaos in Britain. May called for early parliamentary elections expected a landslide victory for her Conservative Party. It was a bold political gamble aimed at strengthening her power she now vows to lead despite the uncertainty. Country needs a period of stability. What ever the results topped the Conservative Party winning show all that we fulfill our team to any shoring up stability. So that we can pool as one country go forwards to get. The election results are also raising questions about Britain's negotiations to leave the European Union those talks are expected to get under way. In ten days.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.