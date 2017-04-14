Transcript for Thousands bused out in mass evacuation of 4 besieged Syrian towns

Overseas now at a mass evacuation underway in Syria this morning coordinated by the government as well as the opposition. They're moving 101000 people from four towns besieged by that civil war. Dozens of buses are taking them to other Syrian cities in hopes of escaping violence and hunger. It is a first of several rounds of evacuations planned for hard hit areas. And the Syrian president Bashar Al Assad is denying that this horrific chemical weapons attack. I killed more than eighty people. Ever took place aside claims a whole story was fabricated so the United States would have an excuse to bomb its air base. I even though US officials say there is solid forensic evidence proving it was all real. He's dismissing the heartbreaking images of the dying children as a hoax. We're admitted that tool with publication we don't some would look don't view that. Facades claim is believed to be part of Russian propaganda campaign spreading fake knees about that attack. The night it happened to hash tag Syrian hoax was training on Twitter here in the US.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.