Time Lapse Shows Ice Floes Moving Down Danube in Budapest

More
Stunning time-lapse video shows massive ice floes moving down the Danube River in Budapest.
0:14 | 01/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Time Lapse Shows Ice Floes Moving Down Danube in Budapest
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44653400,"title":"Time Lapse Shows Ice Floes Moving Down Danube in Budapest","duration":"0:14","description":"Stunning time-lapse video shows massive ice floes moving down the Danube River in Budapest.","url":"/International/video/time-lapse-shows-ice-floes-moving-danube-budapest-44653400","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.