-
Now Playing: GOP Urges Donald Trump to Accept Russian Influence in Election
-
Now Playing: US Navy Ship Fired Warning Shots at Iranian Boats
-
Now Playing: Boy Dressed as British Guard Salutes Windsor Castle Soldiers
-
Now Playing: Israeli Soldiers Killed in Truck Attack
-
Now Playing: Time Lapse Shows Ice Floes Moving Down Danube in Budapest
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth II Attends Sunday Church Service
-
Now Playing: Motive Sought in US Consulate Shooting
-
Now Playing: Terror Attack in Jerusalem Kills Several and Wounds More Than a Dozen
-
Now Playing: ISIS Is Being Blamed for a Deadly Truck Attack in Jerusalem
-
Now Playing: Mexican Police Question a Man in the Shooting of a US Consulate Officer
-
Now Playing: Israeli Soldiers Run Down by Truck in Suspected Terror Attack
-
Now Playing: US State Department Employee Shot in Mexico
-
Now Playing: Obama Says He Did Not Underestimate Vladimir Putin
-
Now Playing: Turkish Mayor Imports Trucks of Snow to Coastal City for Kids
-
Now Playing: Beautiful View of Swiss Alps
-
Now Playing: NTSB to Examine Long Lost Black Box of Eastern Airlines Flight 980
-
Now Playing: Frigid Northern China Hosts Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis Comforts Italy Quake Survivors
-
Now Playing: Princess Diana's Notes to Former Palace Steward Auctioned
-
Now Playing: Giant Floating Walkway Opens on Chinese River