Time lapse shows Mount Etna erupting

More
Time lapse footage shows new eruption from Mount Etna in Sicily as lava flows down the side of the mountain.
0:35 | 04/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Time lapse shows Mount Etna erupting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46777709,"title":"Time lapse shows Mount Etna erupting","duration":"0:35","description":"Time lapse footage shows new eruption from Mount Etna in Sicily as lava flows down the side of the mountain.","url":"/International/video/time-lapse-shows-mount-etna-erupting-46777709","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.