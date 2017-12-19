Panda goes rolling in a winter wonderland The panda bear had fun with the cold weather at a zoo in Hubei, China.

Baby panda attempts 1st steps Mini Yuan Zi, the first panda born in France, tried to take its first steps.

France's first lady names baby panda Brigitte Macron revealed that the panda will be named Yuan Meng, which means "dreams come true."

Beijing Zoo panda 'photobombs' Melania Trump The panda appeared behind the first lady's shoulder as she posed with a group of elementary school children at the zoo.