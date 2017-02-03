Now Playing: Topsy-turvy weather across the globe

Now Playing: Drone footage of Mount Etna volcano erupting

Now Playing: Budapest assembly passes motion to withdraw 2024 Olympic bid

Now Playing: Fleeing driver launches into air

Now Playing: Baby panda twins venture out for the first time

Now Playing: Bear claws at open car window at nature park

Now Playing: Starlings fly in incredible formation in Israel

Now Playing: Murder charges expected in Kim Jong Nam assassination

Now Playing: Etna volcano erupts in fiery show of lava in eastern Sicily

Now Playing: Flapjack-flipping relay racers run through London on Pancake Day

Now Playing: Meet the clowns and costumed competitors in London's pancake relay race

Now Playing: Paul Ryan rides a mustang to learn about their role in border security

Now Playing: Senior Republican calls for special prosecutor to look into alleged Trump campaign contacts with Russia

Now Playing: Malaysian police sweep the Kuala Lampur Airport for traces of deadly toxins

Now Playing: Kim Jong Nam assassination investigation turns up new information

Now Playing: Polar bear mom takes cub out on first outing

Now Playing: Giant panda Bao Bao enjoys new home in China

Now Playing: Family of Indian man killed in Kansas shooting speaks out

Now Playing: Take a drive around the London Classic Car Show