Tornado passes through Alberta, Canada

More
Video shows a massive, mesmerizing tornado passing through a town in Alberta, Canada.
0:52 | 06/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tornado passes through Alberta, Canada
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47851105,"title":"Tornado passes through Alberta, Canada","duration":"0:52","description":"Video shows a massive, mesmerizing tornado passing through a town in Alberta, Canada.","url":"/International/video/tornado-passes-alberta-canada-47851105","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.