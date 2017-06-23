Transcript for Tour of the 'hidden' 5th floor of North Korea's Yanggakdo Hotel

For nearly a decade young pioneer brewers offered travelers from the United States and other countries the chance to see another side and North Korea. From child performances and arm wrestling matches karaoke parties and nightclubs. In a North Korea if you drink you're doing what exactly what everybody your tour guides the people who are watching you all the police are they ate they drink. In 2011 as American medical student Calvin son linked up with young pioneers. The same travel organizations that would lead American college student. Otto warm here. To North Korea just four years later Padgett. I'm young pioneers at a time when I went 2011 it would they were one of the many true companies that were available. By simply doesn't ruling you know getting to North Korea as terrorist. And they would just the cheapest option for four days North Korea and what of that trip look like imagine a country that. Hasn't stepped out of it 1970s time work. And that's giving because there's. A hermit kingdom that not a lot of goes and in a lot of goes out the infamous hotel you stayed there as well all the terrorists have to stay in one hotel. The act a hotel and kind of crept downstairs bars and gift store story only. On sites if you know and spot there's a particular floor the fifth floor. That's considered secret or hidden talk about that for elevator skipped. Floored him a 512346. 89 tent. And as a result people were curious why they would skip it and students for food. Federer. Walking up of their regular stairwell. And antlers. Noticed that the Floyd gone too when you go from four to five as a lot shorter and had paintings and see the pain is in the distance and this is different. This museum is this something else is I think that you you can definitely wanting to lost. Then in 2016. North Korean officials released this surveillance video allegedly showing Otto warm beer removing a poster from the hotels wall. An offense for which she was sentenced to fifteen years hard labor. And what was it like then for you to see you. The surveillance video days triggering in a way because I know and then when I was on the floor we will all very nervous. Terms of response be here. We'll be here and that hallway itself doesn't seem familiar to me maybe it was the flow within the floor maybe was somewhere else. And maybe was staged the all those things are possibilities. If he did retrace our steps. It's it's so great to know that there are risks inherent problem and hearing about what happened is devastating. To us as travelers as an American would you go back there I wouldn't go back there.

