Tourists stranded at Swiss resort town due to avalanche risk

Snowy weather and an avalanche risk stranded some 13,000 tourists in a Swiss resort town at the base of the Matterhorn, according to The Associated Press.
3:00 | 01/09/18

Transcript for Tourists stranded at Swiss resort town due to avalanche risk
