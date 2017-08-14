Tourists trapped in floodwaters rescued by elephants in Nepal

Elephants helped rescue hundreds of tourists from a flooded jungle safari park in the country, officials said on Monday, according to Reuters.
0:57 | 08/14/17

Transcript for Tourists trapped in floodwaters rescued by elephants in Nepal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":49210008,"title":"Tourists trapped in floodwaters rescued by elephants in Nepal","duration":"0:57","description":"Elephants helped rescue hundreds of tourists from a flooded jungle safari park in the country, officials said on Monday, according to Reuters."}
