-
Now Playing: Trailer: 'Hora Cero/Zero Hour'
-
Now Playing: Out and about in Seoul, South Korea, at night
-
Now Playing: Extremely rare white moose takes dip in Swedish lake
-
Now Playing: ISIS 'clearly responsible for genocide,' Tillerson says
-
Now Playing: At least 700 missing in deadly Sierra Leone mudslides
-
Now Playing: US vet returns dead Japanese soldier's flag
-
Now Playing: Famous Dalai Lama quotes
-
Now Playing: Large fire burns for 2nd day, threatens homes near Athens
-
Now Playing: Inside a hospital treating cholera patients in Yemen
-
Now Playing: Tourists trapped in floodwaters rescued by elephants in Nepal
-
Now Playing: What is the DMZ?
-
Now Playing: 1 dead after car plows into into pizzeria
-
Now Playing: Protesters on the streets ahead of election result
-
Now Playing: Mystery shrouds 'incidents' in Cuba involving US embassy personnel
-
Now Playing: More zoo animals rescued from Aleppo
-
Now Playing: Japan marks 72nd anniversary of atomic bombing of Nagasaki
-
Now Playing: North Korea: 'Only absolute force' can work on Trump
-
Now Playing: Migrants flee after landing boat on Spanish shore
-
Now Playing: Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius taken to medical facility
-
Now Playing: Massive fire breaks out at Dubai skyscraper