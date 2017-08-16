Trailer: 'Hora Cero/Zero Hour'

More
ABC News examines the crisis in Venezuela through a mother's eyes in the original documentary "Hora Cero/Zero Hour," premiering Aug 17.
1:08 | 08/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trailer: 'Hora Cero/Zero Hour'
Then. He did in his try to get. About. We'll. Hannity you let us look like.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49259289,"title":"Trailer: 'Hora Cero/Zero Hour'","duration":"1:08","description":"ABC News examines the crisis in Venezuela through a mother's eyes in the original documentary \"Hora Cero/Zero Hour,\" premiering Aug 17. ","url":"/International/video/trailer-hora-cerozero-hour-49259289","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.