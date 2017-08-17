-
Now Playing: Truck hits pedestrians on busy Barcelona street, injuring several
-
Now Playing: Police respond to truck hitting pedestrians on busy Barcelona street
-
Now Playing: Truck hits pedestrians on busy Barcelona street
-
Now Playing: 'Hora Cero': Venezuela's crisis through a mother's eyes
-
Now Playing: Lost engagement ring turns up in family's garden after 13 years
-
Now Playing: Bold daylight jewelry heist occurs in London
-
Now Playing: United Nations: The basics
-
Now Playing: Famous Dalai Lama quotes
-
Now Playing: US vet returns dead Japanese soldier's flag
-
Now Playing: ISIS 'clearly responsible for genocide,' Tillerson says
-
Now Playing: At least 700 missing in deadly Sierra Leone mudslides
-
Now Playing: Out and about in Seoul, South Korea, at night
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un briefed on possible Guam missile attacks
-
Now Playing: Extremely rare white moose takes dip in Swedish lake
-
Now Playing: Authorities raid dozens of Mexican hotels and tourist spots for illegal alcohol
-
Now Playing: 1 dead after car plows into into pizzeria
-
Now Playing: What is the DMZ?
-
Now Playing: Tourists trapped in floodwaters rescued by elephants in Nepal
-
Now Playing: Inside a hospital treating cholera patients in Yemen
-
Now Playing: Illicit alcohol seized at popular Mexico restaurants, clubs