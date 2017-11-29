Trudeau apologizes for oppression of LGBTQ communities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered an emotional apology on behalf of the Canadian government for what he described as decades of systematic oppression against members of the LGBTQ community.
0:38 | 11/29/17

Comments
Transcript for Trudeau apologizes for oppression of LGBTQ communities
We can. And must. You bet. For the oppression. Of the lesbian gay bisexual transgender queer into spirit communities. We apologize. On behalf of the government. Parliament. And the people of Canada. We were wrong. We are sorry. We. Will never. Let this happen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

