Trump orders strike on Syria in response to chemical attack

The strike comes as Trump has alluded to military action in Syria all week.
0:29 | 04/13/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump orders strike on Syria in response to chemical attack
My fellow Americans. A short time ago I ordered the United States armed forces. To launch precision strikes on targets associated. With the chemical weapons capabilities. Of Syrian dictator Fisher Paula side. A combined operation. With the armed forces. Of France and the United Kingdom. Is now underway. We thank them both.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

