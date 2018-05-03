Trump name removed from Panama hotel

More
Police evicted the Trump Organization's staff on Monday amid an ongoing dispute with the property's new majority owner.
1:53 | 03/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump name removed from Panama hotel
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53535012,"title":"Trump name removed from Panama hotel","duration":"1:53","description":"Police evicted the Trump Organization's staff on Monday amid an ongoing dispute with the property's new majority owner.","url":"/International/video/trump-removed-panama-hotel-53535012","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.