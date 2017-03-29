Transcript for UK formally triggers 'Brexit' process

Hey everybody on an Abbas here in New York well is. Beat day in Britain Brack sit has begun for the first time ever one of the 28 member nations of the European Union. Will leave we've got live reports from London to break it all down until you. What happened next it's a long process that kicks off today. We've got Molly hunter outside of Westminster and London and Terry were ran live from our London bureau couldn't imagine two better people to walk us through. What is at slightly confusing process but Molly. Let's head over to you first it's big news today because Braxton is officially under way what does that mean what happened today. Well I'm not in on it. Not a lot we don't know that much more today than we did yesterday but it they've been volatile day. This is when your negotiations. Actually gotten out now I think actually. Happening today except for a six page letter an actor you guys have a picture back to shout that. Prime minister Teresa made signed sealed and it would deliberate from Brussels and now Brussels well. Read that think about that start needing in the next month but we actually won't. Know anything more than we did yesterday I'm not for at least another couple months negotiations aren't even played this start on May or June adventure in theory can pack Matt. We see. For the UK is part they don't even know who their negotiating it sit there French elections Erik German election. So really I'm that we're not even looking to find out anything new until this fall but even its symbolic I'm I will show you. And everything on his paper is now making a massive DL this is the Daily Express. Dear EU were leaving you and there's a picture injuries and actually signing that letter. Mean diet. The times that I that history are watching and then my personal favorite we've got this sign. Which could sit down over and they say. Over an out that even with a symbolic day a really important symbolic day but nothing actually acting. It. Tiger fan over Eddie you I love the British press never I would the word play there but. It is symbolic. It is a long time coming right the referendum. To leave or remain in the EU was in June of 2016. But this is a potentially huge deal. It is day there's no going back now to sit when they voted. To get out of the European Union is like they they they walked up to a cliff and they decided okay will jump off that cliff today. They jumped they haven't hit the water yet so that that that that'll be a little a little while. But that's as that's what happened there's no going back this is it they jumped off the cliff. And it takes it basically to be use another metaphor very common here if the divorce. Another have to figure out the terms of the divorce and that will be money but much much more there's. There's twenty some thousand laws on the books that they involve Europe in. Affairs here in the United Kingdom there's 27 different other countries involved. That each one will have a veto over the final product. And end prime minister Teresa may make clear today she's not just once these negotiations which is modest amount for two years. To be the get out negotiations she wants them also to be at the same time the well kinda get back in the gushes because they want a rich trading relationship with Europe. They want. The the rights of Britain's. Who are living in Europe and the rights of European three million of them were living here in the United Kingdom. To be protected and respected they want to have agreements on how to fight terrorism together in crime and things like that together so. She wants to do both. What are the terms the divorce and you know what we're still going to be in relationship but very deep relationship going for it's a tall order. It's ferociously complicated a lot at stake if they don't come to an agreement two years. Lot of antagonism underneath the surface. It's is like a guillotine coming down and then they're just they're gone and there's no special trading relationship that with Europe there's no special rights that they are their people have in Europe and that will be a hard blow to Britain. Well Austin Terry this is what I'm curious about is it because you know at the actual votes. And they had huge turnout for the referendum and Molly feel free to jump in here but it wasn't. A bead wind for a leave right overall I think it was just shy 52% to leave and just over 48% right to remain so sharply divided. Elector at their so how are folks today. Sort of processing the news it is procedural but it is hugely symbolic too are they celebrating are they concerned what's going on there. You know that the grade that's a great point because it it is a divided country and Molly's out on the street she's got a better better sensitive my own says just. And on our own some people are really happy at last its Independence Day in a way for people who. We're sick of Europe and throughout their English missed their British news. Diluted. By they're increasingly. Interdependent. Especially legally with with Europe for others. This is a tragedy. You know if it occurred to me when that happened that for some people most of them here in London. Being in Europe made their lives bigger and a way it made their kids' lives are no more possibility go to. 27 other countries and get a job your kid could go to school there fall in love. You know right a hit movie whatever and just come back and forth without any. Without any hassle and yet the same rights in one place to health care that you did in another place things like that and and it seemed to me that for some people that the diminishment of their possibilities in life and that is a sad thing. I am pretty what do you be hearing from folks you're talking to out there. That's exactly my fans I think that you've got. Those who want it to leave are celebrating their writing victory laps today today at midday they have been waiting for it thins that and it's finally time it finally kicked off and they're in its feet the results that they had hoped for revamping didn't know the specific results. They're certainly gonna start to see what's coming at. But we have been talking to people. Here in London again lined in. It overwhelmingly to remain for the people that we're talking to on the street here. Largely wanted to stay in the European union of course Lennon's incredibly diverse cotton holiday in Europe. I'm down here by Westminster who was resigned his bad luck I invited to remain but at this point. This day was coming we expected this day and we'll see what happened I think that's it we're getting from a lot of people there's not a lot of nervousness that we're getting and the street in London again. Largely people who voted to remain but we are getting at well let's see speaking at that as let's see what comes next. Exactly a resignation. That would the sadness that he. No when no one is excited got on the streets here near Westminster I honestly I don't think I love thing about being down here is of course that we heard British prime minister carried beneath me. Earlier in parliament. Her speech with I'm believe that we pro European the language that she was using at times on I am I thought she was a prime minister advocating to get into the European Union the U with incredibly. She was incredibly complementary. Does European members states clearly took he is what was a very obvious opposition in that caught that time. Terry what's your take on what's going on there is she laying ground work for the next two years of negotiations to get that he said. Their faiths are sort of forever interconnected even if legally there will be a separation. That's. True after you know forty years. Being in the European Union wasn't called that at the time but integrating your economy integrating your human rights laws integrating all kinds of standards of production and agriculture at all kinds of things like that. Carrying out of parties is very very difficult than two years to do that and then to rebuild a new relationship Pawlenty is very very big. Very very big task in her job. Today and going forward was to drive a hard bargain for the British people. With out alienating. Europe it is a lot of European arm frankly a lot of Europeans especially the most committed to the European Union project. Who want to punish Britain. A lot. They say Britain. The United Kingdom always maybe sixty billion dollars may be more. Before they can even get out because they made commitments through the next few years to this project or that project even. That you know they they should pay the pensions of European bureaucrats. And I think that that is on that it won't go over well here so shift to drive a hard hard bargain without getting punished in return. It's a high wire act and of the pound has already. Tanked very badly since since the vote nine months ago. It was. I'd it's gone down almost 20%. Which for those of us who work for American companies get paid dollars and what the bed that night it. And woke up with a 10% pay raise it was kind of an amazing thing but but relief and it has helped the British economy in some ways because Alou a lower. A currency means you're at import your exports are cheaper. So the predictions of doom and gloom the economy was gonna collapse have not happen economies from in the long but. It's a hard hard road ahead for Teresa may and and really. To get this right used it's going to be hard. Here's the thing it's a hard road you mentioned it's a high wire act it's a long time to walk that high wire two years. Writer I guess earlier if somehow magically all the negotiations are worked out. Before then but is there a sense that you know since there are many things are happening in a vacuum. Something can happen in the states that trigger is something with the economy in the EU there can be a national security issue a lot of things can happen. That can shift public sentiment. Is there any sense that this could be that the public sentiment is supported lead could change over the next two years that all of this could somehow call Iraq. There was hope for that I'm no but I but the polls show that in fact sentiment in favor of leaving the European Union has increased year. And Teresa may one of the reasons she's prime minister and one of the reasons that she has been chosen leader after the turmoil in the surprise of the the leave. Win. She's said from the beginning the British people have spoken we have to vindicate. And our democracy wrapped up with the make sure they feel their voices are heard. And going back on that there's a lot of talk about that some people wish that you know you could undo it. Not gonna happen is just it's it's just not going to happen and and in part because two recent may as as prime minister should lead to government. That says. We have got to respect the will of the people if we don't this was an anti establishment vote to begin way. They will never trust their own democracy again. And so going back. Is probably not an option to she's gotta go for that two years looks like a long time a lot of people look at the four Roche has complexity of what needs to be done. You know a trade deal usually takes what between five and ten year. Think of NAFTA or the T tip for Britain is the has just concluded that trade Gil I think with Canada took seven years to negotiate. To do all this in two years a lot of people think very tall order. And Molly and curious from folks that you've talked to how closely are people watching. What's happening in that the political realm in neighboring. Country's biggest certainly a lot of these sentiments more of you know let's put our nation first we're losing who we are. Those have been echoed in recent elections that a party happened and they're coming up in neighboring countries are what are folks saying about that. Adding people here watching very very closely obviously the first contact people in and the UK are watching will be rants because again not only will that. Dictate that it their nearest neighbors are but also for their neighbors across. It cannot but of course where they're going to be notion negotiating with and who the leadership it is in France. Will determine. What kind of bargain bell drive for it for the French people but it Europeans and missing in Germany and again I mention this finds that those two I think the they gets. Contents bit that English people will be watching very carefully. I met Terry did mention about at the heart. Bargaining and while the UK wants obviously bargain hard for their people. Europe is gearing up for a fight as well so that's why we won't hear a lot I don't think from European. For the next couple of months and held they have met and held they have agreed on terms and help they have the new leadership in other countries mean it. Hear from dot on his today earlier and he did say this is not happy day we tried very very hard to keep Britain and now if attention really have to be on the their Europeans on the wrath of his. On the rest of the member state because those people obviously are staying in for the moment again there have and movements popping up across the EU. Mimicking potentially a pregnant with catchy act apaches. Slogans at similarly to brag that. And so we'll see I think it could be a very different Europe potentially in it in three and six months. I'm in 10 months I am and you write a lot can happen and certainly people here are watching very closely. The Terry to the extent that folks here in the states are also watching very very closely. What do you think will happen axed. What happens now. Well that that French election is very important if Marine Le Pen who has a kind of trump B and figure she predates trump. But a populist nationalist person who did tests the European Union. Even though she's member of the European Parliament but she hates it. If she wins in France. It'll show so trying to pull France out and at that point you kind of aura wonder where that France and Britain what is your opinion. She right now the polls show we'll do very well to two round election should do very well in the first branch of get into the runoff. At that point the poll show shall get trounce. Now well now how reliable polls can can be and or other reliable so. That's the first thing to watch the the other thing to watch I think for Americans is how all of Britain outside of Europe. Continues to play a major role in our foreign policy Britain's the closest partner the United States. And current four decades it has. Punched above its weight as they say it's a nation of some sixty million people but really is on a par. All just about him in world. A powers in the view of politics the world with China and the United States and Russia is partly because. And it's great history it has a great military tradition it's a very rich country. But also because it is the breed. Between the United States and Europe and want to within the European Union. That was a daily task of Britain to kind of translate. That America to Europe and Europe to America and it made it a strategically critical player. Well going forward it'll it'll be instinct to see how presidents. Deal with the Britain outside of the year mean there's that short term thing at French election we'll see if the European Union even survives this year and if polls are that. That after Brecht that Europeans continental Europeans. Feel closer they feel more committed to Brecht to the European Union. Everybody complains about it but they want to fix it not break we'll see if battled through and then what's the future written in the United States are most important alliance in the world. Fascinating fascinating stuff and a lot of uncertainty Terry Murray and and Molly hunter. Staying on top of it for us thanks so much cats live in London. As you can always go to abcnews.com for more on that story and others and of course to stick your right here for your latest events happening live right now. Around the country I'm on the devise an off the accuracy and.

