Transcript for UK Muslim leader says man got out of car and hugged him

Loads of different people have come here to off that kind of Phillips impressed. It's big. Big representation Astor said from the Muslim community we just seem to be a procession of people have become in school of ms. remains. That is the big charity and fought hard matched his hair as well he's joining me thank you so much for coming. The Hyde is a member of the equity accusing. And and split assaults why you felt that you wanted to come here today and tonight. Of the sealing the attacks took place we had hoped justices but he wasn't your pain and also we knew that a lot of people would have questioned things this being the teaching of Islam and we wanted to come. And another lesson we anxiously they mostly must mean anything when it is essential humanity so we wanted to show our solidarity but also let people know that Islam is a message of peace. These people who commit to medicine they have no justification any faith that an onus on the throne says. You can one person is like killing the whole of humanity there's certainly a political extremism and believe me there is a public extremism and reading needs to beat them down. Hate speech as if they had having. Avenues that they can expose their own views and it includes people needs to be handled sneaking we feel that most street view and almost in the ambulance and community that can he heal for the government with a running as everyone. Still government should be monitoring mosques to see that if there is any hate guys being preached stopped. And also we feel government media needs to know focusing camping on treason because that protection of its citizens but the most crucial aspect of any government. You feel that us necessity 88. People mostly in the country. How have you felt in the last couple of days have you felt that there's been a distance towards the way people on the PGA because. United you're an Asian man you've you've you observe and does indeed know there's a difference. To bail us out in central it's not people what happened was that there was a time McCain stopped. Guy came out. He told us but as London and even back in his tiny trouble. We feel about what people know that the kitchen that was don't know president Clinton's people yet they don't some people who need a possibility as well. Those people think we need to reach out and beyond and others to reach out and seeing if you have questions when you come and ask us we beat the undefeated. We abide by every single thing that is as. And we know that it doesn't see anything that is if they have done products he says. You must depend temples churches mosques and synagogues and boldly selection. So what these people are doing is against them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.