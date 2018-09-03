US closes consular agency in Mexico, bars employee travel over 'security threat'

More
The U.S. has closed its consular agency in a popular Mexican tourist spot and is barring its employees from traveling there over a "security threat."
0:27 | 03/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US closes consular agency in Mexico, bars employee travel over 'security threat'
The US is posted a travel warning for a popular Mexican resort area just ahead of spring break season. The warning centers on ply a Delcarmen which is near popular destinations like Cancun and causing Mellon is itself a popular destination. It's unclear what prompted the warning but officials say it's not linked to last months very explosion which injured at least two dozen people. Investigators now looking into that incident report be found evidence of a homemade explosive device.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53632751,"title":"US closes consular agency in Mexico, bars employee travel over 'security threat'","duration":"0:27","description":"The U.S. has closed its consular agency in a popular Mexican tourist spot and is barring its employees from traveling there over a \"security threat.\"","url":"/International/video/us-closes-consular-agency-mexico-bars-employee-travel-53632751","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.