Transcript for US closes consular agency in Mexico, bars employee travel over 'security threat'

The US is posted a travel warning for a popular Mexican resort area just ahead of spring break season. The warning centers on ply a Delcarmen which is near popular destinations like Cancun and causing Mellon is itself a popular destination. It's unclear what prompted the warning but officials say it's not linked to last months very explosion which injured at least two dozen people. Investigators now looking into that incident report be found evidence of a homemade explosive device.

